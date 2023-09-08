IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in IAMGOLD by 2.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

