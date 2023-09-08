Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.34 ($5.74). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.29 ($5.69), with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 million, a PE ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of €3.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Articles

