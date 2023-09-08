IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 160,873 shares traded.

IGC Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get IGC Pharma alerts:

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 860.24%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in IGC Pharma by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 47.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.