IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 160,873 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $19.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 860.24%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
