Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $238.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

