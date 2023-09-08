Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina has a 12 month low of $156.14 and a 12 month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

