Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infosys by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Infosys by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,616,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Infosys by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Infosys by 93.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

