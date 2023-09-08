Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Trading 23.5% Higher

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) traded up 23.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. 525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innovent Biologics Trading Up 23.5 %

About Innovent Biologics

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

Further Reading

