Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $2,337,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,851,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $377.54 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -109.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

