Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,286,200.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,722,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $3,326,700.00.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $3,205,950.00.
- On Monday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total value of $3,166,650.00.
- On Thursday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00.
- On Tuesday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.65, for a total value of $3,114,750.00.
- On Thursday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00.
- On Monday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,156,450.00.
- On Friday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $3,124,950.00.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00.
- On Monday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $3,235,200.00.
Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CRM opened at $222.53 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a PE ratio of 139.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
