InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Shares Up 1.1%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 37,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 73,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on InspireMD from $4.75 to $5.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on InspireMD

InspireMD Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 75.20% and a negative net margin of 349.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that InspireMD, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter worth about $4,670,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,269,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.