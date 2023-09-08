Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.02

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.02 and traded as high as $21.94. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 258,616 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 155,630 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $17,536,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,245,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter valued at $12,829,000. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 592,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

