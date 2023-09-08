Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) vs. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Itaú Unibanco and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.08%. First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.75%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $54.88 billion N/A $5.75 billion $0.62 8.55 First Bancorp $408.42 million 2.79 $146.94 million $3.22 8.62

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 10.04% 17.71% 1.36% First Bancorp 25.25% 10.49% 1.06%

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Itaú Unibanco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies, as well as middle-market companies and high net worth clients. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. First Bancorp was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

