Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at Itron

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 39.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Trading Down 1.6 %

ITRI opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.01 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Analysts expect that Itron will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

