Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.49

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.49 and traded as high as C$21.72. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$21.00, with a volume of 300 shares.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.77, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

