Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.43% of Jackson Financial worth $105,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Jackson Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,137,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,476,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,203,000 after buying an additional 174,345 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

JXN opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JXN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

