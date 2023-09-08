JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

