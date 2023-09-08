JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Stock Price Up 1.9%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 95,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 213,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

JE Cleantech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JE Cleantech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

