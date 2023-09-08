Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) vs. Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Financial Comparison

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) and Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Jefferson Security Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 25.89% 16.94% 1.83% Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intercorp Financial Services and Jefferson Security Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Jefferson Security Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Jefferson Security Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $1.33 billion N/A $428.60 million $3.62 6.26 Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.90 million $14.01 5.72

Intercorp Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank. Jefferson Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercorp Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Jefferson Security Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services. It also engages in management, operation, and processing of credit and debit cards. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

