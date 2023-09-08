Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

