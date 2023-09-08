Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,996 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

