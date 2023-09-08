Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,035.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,035 ($13.07) and last traded at GBX 1,052 ($13.29), with a volume of 14396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,083 ($13.68).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,224.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

