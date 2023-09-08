KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEY

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.