Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.18

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.18 and traded as high as C$32.94. Keyera shares last traded at C$32.79, with a volume of 723,475 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.32.

Get Keyera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keyera

Keyera Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.19.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9084746 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.