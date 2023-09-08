Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Lamb Weston worth $104,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $98.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

