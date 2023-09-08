LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $56.97 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.