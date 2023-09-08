Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lennox International

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 55.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $7,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $55,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.7 %

LII opened at $385.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $202.97 and a fifty-two week high of $387.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.12 and its 200 day moving average is $300.32.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.