Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $89.23 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $100.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

