Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $335.51

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €335.51 ($360.76) and traded as high as €357.60 ($384.52). Linde shares last traded at €356.90 ($383.76), with a volume of 19,117 shares changing hands.

Linde Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €347.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €335.51. The firm has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

