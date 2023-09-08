Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.10. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 24,593 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Loop Industries from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 5,137.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 477.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 6,002.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

