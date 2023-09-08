Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 45.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.