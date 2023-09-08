Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of C$29.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Macarthur Minerals alerts:

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.