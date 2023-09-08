MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.56.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.2598823 earnings per share for the current year.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
See Also
