Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 3,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.57.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Australia, and the Björkdal gold mine located in Sweden.

