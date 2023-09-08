Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.12, for a total transaction of $514,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,001,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 803 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,438 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,480.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,445.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,364.03. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

