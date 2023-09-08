MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17,428.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,064,000 after buying an additional 927,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $227.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.58. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. MarketAxess's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $234.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

