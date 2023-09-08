Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.94. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 5,177 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MHH

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $124.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.