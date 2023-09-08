McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.48. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 505,300 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.67.
McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of C$16.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.1820546 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.
