mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.40

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.40 and traded as high as C$3.40. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 12,140 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDF. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

mdf commerce Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$147.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.60 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 65.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.01348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

