MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 121,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 198,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
MediPharm Labs Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.16.
MediPharm Labs Company Profile
MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.
