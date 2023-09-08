Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, forty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $298.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.