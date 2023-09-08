Metal Sky Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSSAU) Trading Up 0.1%

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metal Sky Star Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

