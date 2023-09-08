Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of MXC stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.19.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
