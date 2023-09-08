Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MXC stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.