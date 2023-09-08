Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) vs. PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Head to Head Contrast

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) and PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and PwrCor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mill City Ventures III alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mill City Ventures III -39.37% -6.67% -6.13% PwrCor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mill City Ventures III and PwrCor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A PwrCor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and PwrCor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mill City Ventures III $4.20 million 4.10 $110,000.00 N/A N/A PwrCor $190,000.00 66.92 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Mill City Ventures III has higher revenue and earnings than PwrCor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of PwrCor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PwrCor beats Mill City Ventures III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mill City Ventures III

(Get Free Report)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About PwrCor

(Get Free Report)

PwrCor, Inc. provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. The company also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.