MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of MKS Instruments worth $45,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,654,057. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

