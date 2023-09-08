Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,510,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,419,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,731,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $316.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.73. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

