MONECO Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

