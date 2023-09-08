MONECO Advisors LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.9 %

Microsoft stock opened at $329.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

