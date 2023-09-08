MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,551 shares of company stock worth $33,875,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $377.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -109.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.