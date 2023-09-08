Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.