NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.34. 9,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 44,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
NEXGEL Stock Down 6.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 117.54%.
NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.
