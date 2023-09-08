NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.34. 9,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 44,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

NEXGEL Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 117.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NEXGEL

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NEXGEL by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEXGEL during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.